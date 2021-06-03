Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMXC

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 115,000. Shares of EMXC were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Mobile Telesystems, trading up about 0.2% with over 1.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Southern Copper, off about 3.4% on volume of over 710,000 shares. YPF Sociedad Anonima is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 0.4% on the day.

