The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 164,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 79,000. Shares of EEMA were down about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were NIO, trading off about 7.3% with over 54.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pinduoduo, down about 10.8% on volume of over 17.0 million shares. Lufax Holding is the component faring the best Thursday, lower by about 1.1% on the day, while Tal Education Group is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 17.2%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

