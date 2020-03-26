Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EDOW

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 786,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of EDOW were up about 4.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Boeing, trading up about 14.7% with over 34.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 3.4% on volume of over 25.2 million shares. Walmart is lagging other components of the First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.