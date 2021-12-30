Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DLN

The WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 94,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of DLN were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading up about 0.2% with over 26.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ford Motor, up about 0.9% on volume of over 20.5 million shares. Ventas is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 1.8% on the day, while Pool is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.

