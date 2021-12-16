Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DIVB

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 398,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of DIVB were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Apple, trading off about 3.1% with over 88.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, up about 6.9% on volume of over 75.9 million shares. Newmont is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 7% on the day, while Adobe is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF, trading lower by about 10.6%.

