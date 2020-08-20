Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DHS

The WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 59,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of DHS were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Wells Fargo, trading down about 1.4% with over 16.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.1% on volume of over 10.3 million shares. Service Properties Trust is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 6.8% on the day, while Bank OZK is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3.8%.

