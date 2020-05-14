Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CZA

The ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 83,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of CZA were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Keycorp, trading off about 0.6% with over 7.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Fifth Third Bancorp, trading flat on volume of over 4.2 million shares. Santander Consumer USA Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.3% on the day, while Synnex is lagging other components of the ETF, trading lower by about 6%.

