The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 201,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of CRBN were up about 1.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 7.1% with over 68.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 4.8% on volume of over 55.2 million shares. Dollar Tree is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 18.9% on the day, while Kraft Heinz is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, trading lower by about 6.7%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRBN

