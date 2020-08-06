Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COPX

The Copper Miners ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 460,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 83,000. Shares of COPX were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Freeport-Mcmoran, trading up about 3.4% with over 14.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Turquoise Hill Resources, down about 0.2% on volume of over 4.7 million shares. Imperial Metals is lagging other components of the Copper Miners ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.9%.

