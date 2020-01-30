Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: COMT

The iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.7 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 289,000. Shares of COMT were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Chesapeake Energy, trading off about 3.4% with over 24.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Freeport-mcmoran, off about 2% on volume of over 13.0 million shares. Corteva is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.7% on the day, while Murphy Oil is lagging other components of the iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF, trading lower by about 7.5%.

