Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BIZD

The BDC Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 464,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 164,000. Shares of BIZD were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Owl Rock Capital, trading up about 0.7% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Ares Capital, up about 1.6% on volume of over 1.2 million shares. FS KKR Capital is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.7% on the day, while Fidus Investment is lagging other components of the BDC Income ETF, trading lower by about 3.3%.

