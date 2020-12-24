Markets
Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOK

The iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 535,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 143,000. Shares of AOK were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Alibaba Group Holding, trading off about 15.7% with over 112.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NIO, down about 2.5% on volume of over 50.5 million shares. Gannett is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4.9% on the day.

