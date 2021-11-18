Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWV

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 513,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 148,000. Shares of ACWV were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cisco Systems, trading down about 8.3% with over 36.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.9% on volume of over 16.3 million shares. Zto Express is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 9.6% on the day.

