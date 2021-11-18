Markets
ACWV

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWV

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 513,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 148,000. Shares of ACWV were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cisco Systems, trading down about 8.3% with over 36.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AT&T, off about 0.9% on volume of over 16.3 million shares. Zto Express is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 9.6% on the day.

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWV
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ACWV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ACWV CSCO T ZTO

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular