Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.8% with over 82.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Super Micro Computer, down about 9.5% on volume of over 54.8 million shares. Omeros is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 51.3% on the day, while Optimizerx is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF, trading lower by about 35%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTHR
