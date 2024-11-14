The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 477,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of VTHR were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.8% with over 82.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Super Micro Computer, down about 9.5% on volume of over 54.8 million shares. Omeros is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 51.3% on the day, while Optimizerx is lagging other components of the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF, trading lower by about 35%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: VTHR

