Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, trading off about 31.8% with over 2.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vital Farms, off about 10.9% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Hamilton Insurance Group is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 8.8% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMMV
