The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 5.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 175,000. Shares of SMMV were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, trading off about 31.8% with over 2.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Vital Farms, off about 10.9% on volume of over 1.3 million shares. Hamilton Insurance Group is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 8.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SMMV

