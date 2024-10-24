News & Insights

RSPU

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPU

October 24, 2024 — 12:26 pm EDT

The Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Utilities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 170,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of RSPU were down about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nextera Energy, trading down about 1.5% with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Gas & Electric, up about 0.5% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Xcel Energy is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 0.8% on the day, while Vistra is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Utilities ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.

