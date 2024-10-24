Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nextera Energy, trading down about 1.5% with over 2.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Gas & Electric, up about 0.5% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. Xcel Energy is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 0.8% on the day, while Vistra is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Utilities ETF, trading lower by about 1.7%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: RSPU
