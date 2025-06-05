Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading off about 4.6% with over 19.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and MP Materials, up about 1.2% on volume of over 9.8 million shares. Freeport-mcmoran is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK
