The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 807,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 267,000. Shares of PICK were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Cleveland-cliffs, trading off about 4.6% with over 19.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and MP Materials, up about 1.2% on volume of over 9.8 million shares. Freeport-mcmoran is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 4% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PICK

