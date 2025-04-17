Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Grab Holdings, trading down about 1% with over 15.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American, down about 1.2% on volume of over 7.1 million shares. WIX.COM is the component faring the best Thursday, lower by about 0.6% on the day, while Futu Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PABD
