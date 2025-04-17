Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PABD

The iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 647,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of PABD were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Grab Holdings, trading down about 1% with over 15.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited American, down about 1.2% on volume of over 7.1 million shares. WIX.COM is the component faring the best Thursday, lower by about 0.6% on the day, while Futu Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Paris-Aligned Climate MSCI World ex USA ETF, trading lower by about 4.6%.

