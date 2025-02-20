Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Unity Software (U), trading up about 16.6% with over 19.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bilibili (BILI), up about 14% on volume of over 11.6 million shares. Roblox (RBLX) is lagging other components of the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HERO
