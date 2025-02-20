News & Insights

Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HERO

February 20, 2025 — 10:29 am EST

February 20, 2025 — 10:29 am EST

Written by BNK Invest

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 40,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of HERO were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Unity Software (U), trading up about 16.6% with over 19.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bilibili (BILI), up about 14% on volume of over 11.6 million shares. Roblox (RBLX) is lagging other components of the Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Thursday, trading lower by about 2.9%.

BNK Invest
