Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ishares Msci Eafe ETF, trading off about 0.3% with over 4.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Grab Holdings, up about 0.3% on volume of over 4.2 million shares. WIX.COM is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 0.8% on the day, while Global-e Online is lagging other components of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEFA
