Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HEFA

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 9.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 1.1 million. Shares of HEFA were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Ishares Msci Eafe ETF, trading off about 0.3% with over 4.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Grab Holdings, up about 0.3% on volume of over 4.2 million shares. WIX.COM is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 0.8% on the day, while Global-e Online is lagging other components of the iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

