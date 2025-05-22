Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.3% with over 92.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alphabet, up about 2.7% on volume of over 45.4 million shares. Seagate Technology Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.3% on the day, while Williams-sonoma is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.
