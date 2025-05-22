Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 208,000. Shares of EFIV were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading up about 1.3% with over 92.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alphabet, up about 2.7% on volume of over 45.4 million shares. Seagate Technology Holdings is the component faring the best Thursday, up by about 3.3% on the day, while Williams-sonoma is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

