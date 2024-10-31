Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 4.3% with over 143.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 2% on volume of over 36.9 million shares. Altria Group is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 7.6% on the day, while Microsoft is lagging other components of the iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BALI
