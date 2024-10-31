The iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Thursday, with over 234,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 64,000. Shares of BALI were down about 1.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Thursday were Nvidia, trading down about 4.3% with over 143.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 2% on volume of over 36.9 million shares. Altria Group is the component faring the best Thursday, higher by about 7.6% on the day, while Microsoft is lagging other components of the iShares Advantage Large Cap Income ETF, trading lower by about 5.3%.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BALI

