Thursday's ETF Movers: XLY, KRE

June 22, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of AMAZON.COM, up about 3.9% and shares of Expedia Group, up about 1.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, off about 2.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Amerant Bancorp, lower by about 5.7%, and shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

