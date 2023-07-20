News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

Thursday's ETF Movers: XLV, ARKK

July 20, 2023 — 12:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Johnson & Johnson, up about 5.9% and shares of Abbott Laboratories, up about 3.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 3.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, lower by about 9.8%, and shares of Twist Bioscience, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: XLV, ARKK
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XLV, ARKK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ
ABT
DNA
TWST
ARKK
XLV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.