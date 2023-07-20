In trading on Thursday, the The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Johnson & Johnson, up about 5.9% and shares of Abbott Laboratories, up about 3.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 3.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, lower by about 9.8%, and shares of Twist Bioscience, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XLV, ARKK

