In trading on Thursday, the The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pacific Gas & Electric, up about 2.5% and shares of Public Service Enterprise Group, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 3.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 9.5%, and shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, lower by about 7.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XLU, CQQQ

