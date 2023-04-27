News & Insights

Markets
META

Thursday's ETF Movers: XLC, XSD

April 27, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Meta Platforms, up about 14.1% and shares of Comcast, up about 7.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, off about 4.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Impinj, lower by about 33.7%, and shares of Maxlinear, lower by about 17.8% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: XLC, XSD
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XLC, XSD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

META
CMCSA
PI
MXL
XSD
XLC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.