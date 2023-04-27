In trading on Thursday, the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Meta Platforms, up about 14.1% and shares of Comcast, up about 7.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, off about 4.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Impinj, lower by about 33.7%, and shares of Maxlinear, lower by about 17.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: XLC, XSD

