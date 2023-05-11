Thursday's ETF Movers: XLC, COPX

In trading on Thursday, the The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alphabet, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, off about 5.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Capstone Copper, lower by about 8.9%, and shares of Hudbay Minerals, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

