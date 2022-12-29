Thursday's ETF Movers: XBI, QVML

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of TG Therapeutics, up about 26.9% and shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics, up about 15.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 1.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Mckesson, lower by about 0.7%, and shares of Campbell Soup, lower by about 0.7% on the day.

