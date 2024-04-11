Thursday's ETF Movers: XBI, KIE

In trading on Thursday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, up about 36.8% and shares of Anaptysbio, up about 10.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Insurance ETF, down about 1.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Globe Life, lower by about 23.8%, and shares of Primerica, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

