And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, down about 4.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Rivian Automotive, lower by about 19.5%, and shares of Lucid Group, lower by about 9.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, QCLN
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.