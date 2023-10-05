In trading on Thursday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UR Energy, up about 5% and shares of Mega Uranium, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, down about 4.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Rivian Automotive, lower by about 19.5%, and shares of Lucid Group, lower by about 9.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: URA, QCLN

