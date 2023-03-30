In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Sunnova Energy International, up about 6.5% and shares of Emeren Group, up about 6.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, off about 2.1% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Avidity Biosciences, lower by about 14.7%, and shares of Akero Therapeutics, lower by about 9.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: TAN, XBI

