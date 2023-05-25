News & Insights

Thursday's ETF Movers: SMH, OIH

May 25, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nvidia, up about 27.2% and shares of Monolithic Power Systems, up about 14.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 3.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Core Laboratories, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of Nabors Industries, lower by about 5.7% on the day.

