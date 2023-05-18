In trading on Thursday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Synopsys, up about 8.6% and shares of Cadence Design Systems, up about 6.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Equinox Gold Corphares, lower by about 5.4%, and shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: SMH, GDXJ

