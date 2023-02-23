In trading on Thursday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nvidia, up about 12.6% and shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Innovation ETF, off about 3.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Unity Software, lower by about 18.4%, and shares of Teladoc Health, lower by about 12.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: SMH, ARKK

