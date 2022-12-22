In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fedex, up about 2.6% and shares of VFC, up about 1.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Semiconductor ETF, off about 5.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Lam Research, lower by about 10.2%, and shares of Applied Materials, lower by about 8.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, SOXX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.