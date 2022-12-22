Markets
FDX

Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, SOXX

December 22, 2022 — 12:04 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fedex, up about 2.6% and shares of VFC, up about 1.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Semiconductor ETF, off about 5.3% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Lam Research, lower by about 10.2%, and shares of Applied Materials, lower by about 8.5% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, SOXX
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, SOXX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FDX
VFC
LRCX
AMAT
SOXX
QVML

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.