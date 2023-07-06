News & Insights

Markets
BWA

Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, PBW

July 06, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, off about 0.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Borgwarner, up about 1.9% and shares of Keurig DR Pepper, up about 1.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 5.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Ess Tech, lower by about 14.8%, and shares of Joby Aviation, lower by about 11.6% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, PBW
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, PBW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BWA
KDP
GWH
JOBY
PBW
QVML

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.