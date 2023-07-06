Thursday's ETF Movers: QVML, PBW

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, off about 0.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Borgwarner, up about 1.9% and shares of Keurig DR Pepper, up about 1.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, off about 5.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Ess Tech, lower by about 14.8%, and shares of Joby Aviation, lower by about 11.6% on the day.

