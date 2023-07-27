News & Insights

Thursday's ETF Movers: PSI, GDXJ

July 27, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lam Research, up about 9.5% and shares of Onto Innovation, up about 7.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 3.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of New Gold, lower by about 12.3%, and shares of Aya Gold and Silver, lower by about 6.7% on the day.

