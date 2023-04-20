Markets
Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, LIT

April 20, 2023 — 01:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Watsco, up about 6.8% and shares of D.R. Horton, up about 6.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 2.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 9.5%, and shares of Albemarle, lower by about 3.5% on the day.

