In trading on Thursday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Beazer Homes, up about 3.1% and shares of D.R. Horton, up about 2.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, off about 7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Svb Financial Group, lower by about 46.3%, and shares of Silvergate Capital, lower by about 22.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ITB, KRE

