PBR

Thursday's ETF Movers: ILF, WCLD

January 05, 2023 — 01:37 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Petroleo Brasileiro, up about 4.4% and shares of Itau Unibanco Banco Holding, up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 4.9% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Sentinelone, lower by about 12.8%, and shares of Asana, lower by about 11.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: ILF, WCLD

