Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XOP

June 08, 2023 — 12:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Marathon Gold, up about 6% and shares of Caledonia Mining, up about 5.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, down about 2.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Vertex Energy, lower by about 11.8%, and shares of Tellurian, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, XOP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

