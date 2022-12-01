Markets

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, PBW

December 01, 2022 — 12:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Wallbridge Mining, up about 15% and shares of Oceanagold, up about 12.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 2.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Shoals Technologies Group, lower by about 15.7%, and shares of 5E Advanced Materials, lower by about 12.7% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, PBW
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, PBW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHLS
FEAM
PBW
GDXJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.