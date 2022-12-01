Thursday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, PBW

In trading on Thursday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Wallbridge Mining, up about 15% and shares of Oceanagold, up about 12.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 2.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Shoals Technologies Group, lower by about 15.7%, and shares of 5E Advanced Materials, lower by about 12.7% on the day.

