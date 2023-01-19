Markets
EQX

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, QCLN

January 19, 2023 — 12:11 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Equinox Gold, up about 7.2% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF , down about 5.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 12.7%, and shares of Sunpower, lower by about 10.7% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, QCLNVIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, QCLN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EQX
CDE
NOVA
SPWR
QCLN
GDX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.