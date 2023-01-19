Thursday's ETF Movers: GDX, QCLN

In trading on Thursday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Equinox Gold, up about 7.2% and shares of Coeur Mining, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF , down about 5.2% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 12.7%, and shares of Sunpower, lower by about 10.7% on the day.

