Markets
ALGN

Thursday's ETF Movers: FTLS, REMX

December 15, 2022 — 12:18 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Align Technology, up about 5.8% and shares of Abcellera Biologics, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, down about 5.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of MP Materials , lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Piedmont Lithium, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: FTLS, REMX
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FTLS, REMX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ALGN
ABCL
MP
PLL
REMX
FTLS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.