In trading on Thursday, the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Align Technology, up about 5.8% and shares of Abcellera Biologics, up about 3.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, down about 5.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of MP Materials , lower by about 6.8%, and shares of Piedmont Lithium, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: FTLS, REMX

