Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XOP

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 14.8% and shares of Tuya, up about 13% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, off about 1.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Silverbow Resorces, lower by about 6.7%, and shares of CVR Energy, lower by about 5% on the day.

