News & Insights

Markets
KC

Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLE

July 13, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, up about 18.9% and shares of Tuya, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, down about 0.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Exxon Mobil, lower by about 2.2%, and shares of Chevron, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLE
VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KC
TUYA
XOM
CVX
XLE
CQQQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.