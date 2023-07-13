In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings, up about 18.9% and shares of Tuya, up about 4.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF, down about 0.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Exxon Mobil, lower by about 2.2%, and shares of Chevron, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, XLE

