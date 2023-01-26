In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 12.8% and shares of Pinduoduo, up about 6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.7% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Great Panther Mining, lower by about 7.8%, and shares of New Pacific Metals, lower by about 7% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, GDXJ

