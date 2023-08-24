Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, ARKG

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Weibo, up about 3.4% and shares of Joyy, up about 1.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 3.4% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Invitae, lower by about 12.9%, and shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 8.8% on the day.

