Thursday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, ARKG

August 03, 2023 — 01:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Thursday, the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dada Nexus (DADA), up about 8.4% and shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC), up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG), down about 2.5% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Schrodinger (SDGR), lower by about 22.2%, and shares of Cerus (CERS), lower by about 13.8% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

