In trading on Thursday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Quantum Minerals, up about 7.2% and shares of Imperial Metals, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, down about 0.6% in Thursday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Thursday were shares of Indie Semiconductor, lower by about 2.7%, and shares of Wolfspeed, lower by about 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Thursday's ETF Movers: COPX, XSD

